Skip to main content

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Pleased With Kenny Pickett, But Wishing He'd Develop Quicker

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't hiding that they need Kenny Pickett to grow.

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett hasn't turned the ball over in the last two games after throwing eight in the five weeks prior. It hasn't led to multiple wins yet, but the Pittsburgh Steelers feel confident in the growth of their rookie quarterback.

Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for his Week 12 press conference and assured that field position was the reason for the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. That included times when the offense couldn't score in key opportunities. 

Some in fault of Pickett. 

That being said, Tomlin is pleased with the progression of his rookie quarterback. Does he wish it would move quicker? Yes. But he's willing to move at this pace as Pickett develops.

"It's moving in the direction that we would like it to," Tomlin said. "Could it move faster? Absolutely. I don't think anybody is patient, including Kenny. This is not a patient man's business. You work while you wait. That's what he and we are doing. He is doing a nice job, in general."

Through six and a half games, Pickett has completed 65.4% of his passes for three touchdowns and eight interceptions. In the last two weeks, he's thrown for 464 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Jaylen Warren, Mason Cole Injuries Unserious But Returns in Question

Bengals OT Calls Out T.J. Watt for 'Crying' By End of Game

Bengals Exposed Steelers Weak Link Defensively

Bengals Slam Steelers Predictable Offensive Play-Calling

Kenny Pickett Explains Diontae Johnson's Lack of Targets

George Pickens Ejected in Bengals Game

Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception in Bengals Game

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19373888_168388034_lowres
News

Jaylen Warren, Mason Cole Injuries Unserious, But Returns Uncertain

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19476334_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals OT Calls Out T.J. Watt for 'Crying' by End of Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19475976_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Is It Over for the Steelers?

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19476124_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Bengals Exposed Steelers Weak Link Defensively

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19475608_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

New Thoughts on Kenny Pickett, Worries About Diontae Johnson

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19475475_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Offense Has Given Up

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19475462_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Slam Steelers Predictable Offensive Play-Calling

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19475596_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett: Steelers Confidence Hasn't Wavered

By Stephen Thompson