PITTSBURGH -- Well, this isn't something you see every day. One Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman has decided to call out T.J. Watt and his lack of success in Week 11.

Bengals tackle La'el Collins wasn't holding back after the Bengals' 37-30 win over the Steelers this past weekend, and said by the end of the game, Watt wasn't very happy about anything happening on the field.

"T.J. knew he had to line up against me. So, s*** you know, at the end of the day, he was crying to the refs, Collins said with a laugh. "So, I’ll see him again next year."

Watt didn't find the quarterback on his own in Week 11 but he still recorded six tackles, two pass deflections, a half sack and one remarkable interception. But, in the eyes of Collins, that was a bad game for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Calling out the best edge rusher in the division is always a risky move, but the Bengals have had the Steelers' number the last several seasons so you can't knock them for being confident.

We'll see how this matchup turns out next season.

