Steelers' Jaylen Warren, Mason Cole Injuries Unserious, But Returns Uncertain

The Pittsburgh Steelers start Week 12 with three offensive injuries.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open Week 12's preparation for the Indianapolis Colts with three injuries but are hopeful none carry into the ball game. 

Wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique), running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and center Mason Cole (foot) all left Week 11 with injuries. All three will be limited throughout the practice week, but head coach Mike Tomlin will "leave the light on" for all to be active against the Colts. 

For Cole, Tomlin said there's a "decent level of confidence" he'll be ready for the game. The center has dealt with a foot injury off and on through most of the season and has been limited from time to time because of it. 

Cole was seen with a walking boot in the locker room and could miss practice early in the week. 

Warren's hamstring is not considered a serious injury but he will be limited throughout the week. As an undrafted rookie, he'll likely need to return as a full participant at some point this week to be available for the game. 

The extra day could work in his favor for Monday night. 

Boykin is also considered a player who will be held back and uncertain for the game. His game availability is uncertain right now. 

