George Pickens, Calvin Austin See Stardom in Each Other, Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie trio is already clicking.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new tandem at wide receiver, and already, the two are clicking with each other - and their new quarterback. 

During Rookie Minicamp, both George Pickens and Calvin Austin III got their first looks at playing alongside one another in a Steelers uniform. It wasn't much, but already, the two see what makes the other special. 

"He's real twitchy," Pickens said on Austin. "I played with guys like that in little league, but now that we're older. Yeah, he's got a special twitch to him, for sure."

"He's a funny guy but you can tell that he's a competitor," Austin said on Pickens. "That's the one thing that I can tell that we both have in common, once we get on the field, we both just want to make plays."

For Pickens, working with Pickett is exciting. It's new. And we all know new things bring thrills - like the Steelers having a new set of wideouts and a rookie quarterback. 

For Austin, he's played with Pickett in Mobile, Alabama. And since then, he's known how good Pickett could be. 

"That boy can throw it," Austin said. "I already knew he could throw it from the Senior Bowl. Catching balls from him feels comfortable."

The Steelers' rookie trio will continue to work throughout the summer. In OTAs and Minicamp, they'll add veterans, but the connection these three are building won't be put on pause.

"Having [Pickens] here, us learning together, creating a bond, I'm very excited about the future for us," Austin said on his new group.

