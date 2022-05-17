Skip to main content

George Pickens Contract Details Released

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie was the first draft pick to sign.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed four of their seven draft picks, including wide receiver George Pickens. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, here are his contract details.

The Steelers signed their second-round pick to a four-year, $6.752 million deal that includes a $2.09 million signing bonus. He has $705,000 in fully-guaranteed money for skill, injury and salary cap. 

In his second season, Pickens will earn $1.011 million on fully-guaranteed money. The two years following, he'll earn $1.318 million and $1.625 million.

The Steelers have also signed Connor Heyward, Chris Oladokun and Mark Robinson. Their contract details have not been released. 

Kenny Pickett, Calvin Austin and DeMarvin Leal remain for the Steelers draft pick signings. 

