PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of the season off right, defeating the New Orleans Saints at home, 20-10.

It was a highly-anticipated and much-needed victory for the Steelers, who now move to 3-6 entering the final stretch of their season. Things seemed to click on both sides of the ball as they found the endzone twice and won the turnover battle 2-0.

Now, they have to keep it rolling. That's easier said than done, but for wide receiver George Pickens, he's got the itch for victory, and he's not looking for it to end.

"It's more fun. Everything's way more fun when you're winning. It makes you want to stack," Pickens said. "When you're losing, it makes you feel like we gotta keep fighting, gotta keep fighting, gotta keep fighting. Feels like nothing's ever right. When you're winning, all you can do is stack them because you're craving that feeling. You're just craving how I feel."

After the bye week, many players said they used the time to escape from football and hit the reset button on the season. After starting 2-6 with some difficult losses, the thought was to "breath," which Pickens said worked to perfection.

"You take a week and come back, you're probably going to be on your game a little more just because you got the time off," Pickens said. "You recuperated. Guys just, [deep breath out], breathed a little, get recovery, get their body right, stuff like that. When you have a week off, you come back playing fast."

The Steelers will now head into Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals at 3-6. It's an uphill climb for this team still, but each win is a positive. And right now, things are looking more up than they've been in weeks.

"Everybody was always probably bought in because we were always short. It was never like forty to zip or some high school-type stuff. It’s always been like a close game, so everyone has always been locked in its just timing," Pickens said. "When you come up short it stinks but there’s nothing you can do, it’s just perfect timing when everything match-up. Today was one of those days."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt's Return Fueled By Intense Steelers Crowd

Kenny Pickett Not Worried About Ankle Injury Holding Him Back

Mike Tomlin Owns Wins Over All 31 NFL Teams

Steelers Kept Myles Jack Sidelined as Precaution

Minkah Fitzpatrick at Game Despite Surgery

