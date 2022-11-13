T.J. Watt's Return Fueled By Intense Steelers Crowd

PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt had been sidelined with a pectoral injury since Week 1, when the Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. This week he was able to make his return in front of an especially animated crowd at Acrisure Stadium. He tried to savor that first rush, when he was introduced to the rabid Steelers fans in attendance.

"It was fun," Watt said. "It's hard when you're in those moments to feel. Like you're just standing there and it's full body chills. You wish you could freeze time for just one second while you're looking around and everyone's going crazy."

Watt couldn't stop the progression of time but he could halt the movement of the New Orleans Saints offense easily. He recorded four tackles and a hit on quarterback Andy Dalton in the Steelers' 20-10 win. Watt said he was energized by the fans who were given new life by his return.

"To be able to create an awesome atmosphere and to be able to fly around as a defense, being able to really pin our ears back at the end there, that's all you can ask for as a defensive rush man so I had a lot of fun today," Watt said.

Watt added that after the adrenaline wears off, he'll begin to feel the effects of jumping back into live football after eight weeks off. He said his legs felt like "wet noodles" but that his exhaustion is softened by the win.

"It felt good. It felt really good," Watt said. "I probably won't feel really good tomorrow but I felt good today."

