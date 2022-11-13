Steelers Kept Myles Jack Sidelined as Precaution

PITTSBURGH -- Linebacker Myles Jack was active for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they hosted the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, but he didn't see the field. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Jack, the team's leading tackler, could have played despite being limited with a knee injury throughout practice this week, but they held him out as a precaution.

"We had him ready to go. He was willing to go. We just wanted to be prudent about his usage and as the game unfolded, we liked the mix of the guys we had in there. We were getting off on third down and so conditioning and things of that nature didn't become a factor and we were able to keep him out of the mix, which was a good thing.”

The Steelers didn't need him to win their first game in almost a month. The front seven swarmed Andy Dalton all afternoon and forced him into two interceptions. The return of all-world outside linebacker T.J. Watt and solid play from backup Robert Spillane, who led the team in tackles against New Orleans, made playing without Jack easier.

