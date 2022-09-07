Steelers Get Good Injury News Heading Into Week 1

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers start Week 1 with good news on the injury front. Despite questions surrounding wide receiver Diontae Johnson's health, there's almost no other ailments holding this team back.

The Steelers' first injury report of the week listed just Johnson (shoulder) and inside linebacker Marcus Allen (hamstring) as limited participants.

Who it didn't include was defensive tackle Montravious Adams (foot), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (rib) or wide receiver Chase Claypool (shoulder), who have all missed significant time with injuries.

All three players returned to practice to start the week. Highsmith said he has a pad on his rib and was frustrated that the injury took so long to heal, but feels ready to go for Week 1.

"I feel great. I'm ready to go," Highsmith said. "Getting these full padded practices the last couple days have been really good. This is my first time practicing in pads for the first time in awhile but I feel in shape and ready to go."

If the Steelers walk into Week 1 with Johnson as their only missing starter, they're taking on a defending AFC North champ in the Cincinnati Bengals with as good of a team as they can put together.

It's been a summer for of injury for the Steelers, but they open the week looking good from a health standpoint.

