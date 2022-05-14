Photos: Steelers Rookies Keep Grinding at Minicamp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had 51 players attend Rookie Minicamp this year, with the biggest names highlighting the weekend at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun got their first runs with George Pickens and Calvin Austin, while defensive guys like DeMarvin Leal and Mark Robinson started working with coaches.
The Steelers round out the weekend with a third and final day of Rookie Minicamp before OTAs. Check out the best pictures from Day 2.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
Calvin Austin Keeps Proving Size Doesn't Matter
DeMarvin Leal Sees Blessing in Role With Steelers
Steelers Sign Four Rookie Deals
Steelers Sign Second-Round Pick George Pickens
Ben Roethlisberger Called Kenny Pickett
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook