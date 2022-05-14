Skip to main content

Photos: Steelers Rookies Keep Grinding at Minicamp

An inside look at Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had 51 players attend Rookie Minicamp this year, with the biggest names highlighting the weekend at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. 

Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun got their first runs with George Pickens and Calvin Austin, while defensive guys like DeMarvin Leal and Mark Robinson started working with coaches. 

The Steelers round out the weekend with a third and final day of Rookie Minicamp before OTAs. Check out the best pictures from Day 2. 

George Pickens Rookie Minicamp 2022 (8)

George Pickens

1 / 12

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Calvin Austin Keeps Proving Size Doesn't Matter

DeMarvin Leal Sees Blessing in Role With Steelers

Steelers Sign Four Rookie Deals

Steelers Sign Second-Round Pick George Pickens

Ben Roethlisberger Called Kenny Pickett

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

DeMarvin Leal Rookie Minicamp Day 2
News

DeMarvin Leal Sees Blessing in Role With Steelers

By Noah Strackbein47 minutes ago
USATSI_16898773_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Calvin Austin Keeps Proving Size Doesn't Matter

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Pickett 3:13:22
Podcasts

Talking Steelers Rookies and Schedule

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell5 hours ago
USATSI_16828462_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Sign Four Rookie Deals

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
USATSI_10894344_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign OL Trent Scott

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_17494987_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Second-Round Pick George Pickens

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
Wide Receivers Rookie Minicamp 2022 (1)
News

Gallery: Steelers Rookies Hit Field for First Time

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (49)
News

Ben Roethlisberger Called Kenny Pickett to Offer Advice

By Noah StrackbeinMay 13, 2022