    • December 7, 2021
    Steelers Get a Handful of Players Back in Second Injury Report

    Pittsburgh Steelers get good and bad news in their only practice of the week.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw the return of four players during their only practice of Week 14. 

    As the Steelers continue to prepare for the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, they participated in a walk-through on Tuesday. The practice will be their only workout of the week before they travel for the early game. 

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe), offensive lineman Trai Turner (coach's decision) and defensive end Cam Heyward (coach's decision) were all full participants after being listed as out in the team's first injury report. 

    Cornerback Joe Haden (foot), defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle), linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) and offensive lineman B.J. Finney (back) all missed practice Tuesday. 

    The Steelers will likely keep Ahkello Witherspoon at cornerback and John Leglue at left guard in the absence of Haden and Finney. Montavius Adams started at nose tackle against the Ravens and is expected to keep that role for the time being. 

