Steelers Bring Houston CB Marcus Jones in for Pre-Draft Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin their top-30 visits with a standout cornerback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning their top-30 NFL Draft visits, bringing University of Houston cornerback Marcus Jones in, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Jones played 44 games at Houston, recording 153 total tackles, nine interceptions and 31 pass deflections. He accumulated five interceptions, 13 pass deflections and a forced fumble in 2021.

The Steelers still need help at cornerback, especially on the inside. Jone being just 5-foot-8, 185 pounds means he'll be a strict slot corner in the NFL. Pittsburgh's options at slot currently are Arthur Maulet and Tre Norwood, who's true position is safety.

Jones is expected to be a Day 2 or 3 pick in the upcoming draft. 

