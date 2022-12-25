Steelers Immaculate Comeback Keeps Season Alive

The Pittsburgh Steelers pull off their own miracle against the Las Vegas Raiders.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers season isn't over yet. Despite a difficult night, the black and gold turned a night remembering the late Franco Harris into their own miracle comeback.

The Raiders won the toss to start the game and elected to receive, moving swiftly on their opening drive. Behind Derek Carr's four completions for 44 yards, Las Vegas drove 72 yards in 14 plays to take a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

The Steelers didn't open the same way, converting on just one first down before being forced to punt on their own 42-yard line. Pittsburgh's defense held up on the following drive to force a three-and-out for the Raiders.

Pittsburgh found success on their second drive, pushing the ball 52 yards. The end result left them with nothing, though, after Chris Boswell missed a 43-yard field goal.

After another hold by the Steelers defense, the offense was able to drive once again, moving 62 yards to set up a redemption field goal by Boswell, moving the score to 7-3 after a 44-yard kick.

The Raiders looked like they would finish off the first half without more points before a third down completion to Darren Warren set them up at the 22-yard line.

After a hold by the Steelers defense, Las Vegas kicked a 40-yard field goal to go up 10-3 at the half.

Pittsburgh opened the second half with the football and looked promising driving into Vegas' side of the field. But before they could reach the redzone, Kenny Pickett threw his first intervention since the bye week to Denzel Perryman, setting up the Raiders at Pittsburgh's 47-yard line.

That bad luck didn't last long as Arthur Maulet tipped a pass to himself, intercepting Carr on the very next play.

The Steelers got down to the Raiders' 35-yard line, setting up another attempt for Boswell. But after missing from 43 yards earlier, the veteran missed again, this time from 52 yards out.

Things looked worrisome for the Steelers with a little under five minutes left in the third quarter as the Raider sat second and 12 from Pittsburgh's 43-yard line. Then, in what's becoming a normal expectation for the black and gold, Minkah Fitzpatrick came up with his fifth interception of the season off of a tipped pass by Hunter Renfrow.

Steelers got another chance to tie the game, down 10-3, with 4:40 in the third quarter on their own 29-yard line.

A three-and-out later, boos rained down on Acrisure Stadium as the Steelers punted once again.

Thanks for a 36-yard run by Josh Jacobs being erased by a facemask penalty, Pittsburgh's defense held and the offense was back on the field to start the fourth quarter.

After a nine-play, 33-yard drive, Boswell hit his second field goal of the game, moving the score to 10-6.

With 3:02 left in the game, the Steelers got the ball one more time with hopes of claiming their first lead.

The drive started with a six-yard pass from Pickett to Najee Harris. Pickett escaped the pocket on the next play, finding Pat Freiermuth for 17 yards, taking the game to the two-minute warning. The two connected again for 10 yards.

Pickett found Harris again on the next play and the running back battled through tackles for a 19-yard gain, followed by a five-yard competition to No. 22 again. After an incompletion, Pickett connected with Freiermuth for four yards.

With 55 seconds on the clock, Pickett took the ball up the middle for one yard and a first down on fourth and one.

And with 46 seconds on the clock, Kenny Pickett found George Pickens in the endzone for 14-yard touchdown and the Steelers lead.

And to top it all off, Cam Sutton intercepted Carr for the third time in the game, closing the miracle comeback, 13-10.

