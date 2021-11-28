Steelers Inactives vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without five players against the Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made five players inactive for Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Joe Haden, linebacker Buddy Johnson, tight end Kevin Rader and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs will not play against the Bengals.

Haden is out with a foot injury of a second-consecutive week. He left Week 10 against the Lions, was limited at practice for the final two days this week and was initially listed as question. After further evaluation, the Steelers ruled him out prior to the game.

Buggs has started six games for the Steelers this season but is a healthy scratch in Week 12. The team called up practice squader Daniel Archibong to add depth the defensive line. They also get rookie Isaiahh Loudermilk back after missing Week 11 with a groin injury.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Place Eric Ebron, J.C. Hassenauer on IR

Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: What's New? What Changes?

Najee Harris Talks About Thanksgiving at Mike Tomlin's

Chase Claypool Details Lingering Toe Injury

Former Steelers LB Slams Devin Bush