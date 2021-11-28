Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Inactives vs. Bengals

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without five players against the Bengals.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have made five players inactive for Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

    Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Joe Haden, linebacker Buddy Johnson, tight end Kevin Rader and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs will not play against the Bengals.

    Haden is out with a foot injury of a second-consecutive week. He left Week 10 against the Lions, was limited at practice for the final two days this week and was initially listed as question. After further evaluation, the Steelers ruled him out prior to the game. 

    Buggs has started six games for the Steelers this season but is a healthy scratch in Week 12. The team called up practice squader Daniel Archibong to add depth the defensive line. They also get rookie Isaiahh Loudermilk back after missing Week 11 with a groin injury. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers Place Eric Ebron, J.C. Hassenauer on IR

    Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: What's New? What Changes?

    Najee Harris Talks About Thanksgiving at Mike Tomlin's

    Chase Claypool Details Lingering Toe Injury

    Former Steelers LB Slams Devin Bush

    USATSI_17153915_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Bengals

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_16834752_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers vs. Bengals: How to Watch/Listen

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16518679_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Bengals Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15143296_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Activate Anthony Miller From Practice Squad

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17209299_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Place Eric Ebron, J.C. Hassenauer on IR

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_14294730_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Rule Joe Haden OUT vs. Bengals

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16833816_168388034_lowres (1)
    Podcasts

    Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: What's New? What Changes?

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16556573_168388034_lowres
    News

    Najee Harris Talks About Thanksgiving at Mike Tomlin's

    Nov 26, 2021