    • October 10, 2021
    Steelers Inactives vs. Broncos

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are without a starter against the Denver Broncos.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made six player inactive in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. 

    Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, wide receiver James Washington, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon, inside linebacker Buddy Johnson and defensive tackle Carlos Davis will not play. 

    Sutton and Washington are both dealing with groin injuries. Washington was hurt during practice Thursday after Sutton left in-game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Neither participated in practice on Friday. 

    Davis has missed the last three games with a knee injury. 

    The Steelers will start James Pierre in place of Sutton and called Karl Joseph up from the practice squad for the game. Pittsburgh also signed wide receiver Cody White to the 53-man roster to replace Washington. 

    The Broncos made six player inactive as well:

    • QB Brett Rypien
    • CB Ronald Darby?
    • CB Kay Vincent Jr.
    • S Jamar Johnson
    • T Cam Fleming
    • DL McTelvin Agim

    Denver will have quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Courtland Sutton available. Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol after leaving Week 4 early. Sutton suffered an ankle injury on Friday and was listed as questionable. 

