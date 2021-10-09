    • October 9, 2021
    Steelers vs. Broncos Preview: Maybe Ben Roethlisberger Could Fix It

    What if getting old wasn't Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's problem?
    Author:
    and

    The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Denver Broncos in Week 5. Can the Steelers turn it around at Heinz Field against a banged up Broncos team? 

    Check out Pittsburgh's keys to victory, where they can take advantage of Denver and how a long list of injuries is highlighted by the quarterbacks - who are both playing.

    Oh, and maybe Ben Roethlisberger can turn his season around. How? Well, it's not all "getting old" that's holding him back.

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

