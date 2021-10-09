Steelers vs. Broncos Preview: Maybe Ben Roethlisberger Could Fix It

What if getting old wasn't Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's problem?

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Denver Broncos in Week 5. Can the Steelers turn it around at Heinz Field against a banged up Broncos team?

Check out Pittsburgh's keys to victory, where they can take advantage of Denver and how a long list of injuries is highlighted by the quarterbacks - who are both playing.

Oh, and maybe Ben Roethlisberger can turn his season around. How? Well, it's not all "getting old" that's holding him back.

