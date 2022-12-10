Steelers Injured Stars Optimistic for Ravens Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a few more-serious injuries this week, and at the top of their list are outside linebacker T.J. Watt and and wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Both players have been very limited throughout the practice week, missing a day and not participating in full at any point. They're both listed as questionable for the game. However, there's optimism from both that they'll be able to play against the Baltimore Ravens.

"It’s been one thing after another this year," Watt said. "I don’t want to miss any more games."

Watt has dealt with his rib injury for two weeks and says it's a week-to-week thing to manage.

"I'm feeling good. Just got to see how I'm feeling when I'm warming up, but I'm for sure going to play," Johnson said. "I'm not really too worried about it."

Johnson has dealt with hip injuries during the season but said this one is new and occurred during his final catch against the Atlanta Falcons. That being said, he feels confident he'll be ready to play in Week 14.

The Steelers will make final decisions on both players before kickoff but will head into the weekend optimistic about both. Running back Najee Harris, who has dealt with an oblique injury the last two weeks, also said he'll be ready to play.

