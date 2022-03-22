Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Interested in Signing Baker Mayfield

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly looking to add Baker Mayfield.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing up AFC North quarterback Baker Mayfield if the Cleveland Browns decide to release him, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot said on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast that the Steelers would "pounce" on an opportunity to sign Mayfield. She also reports the Browns have not received many phone calls about the quarterback, which could force Cleveland to cut him.

The Browns are looking for a first-round pick in exchange for Mayfield, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans and afterwards Mayfield asked to be traded. 

His preferred destination was the Indianapolis Colts, but after the trade for Matt Ryan the landing spot for Mayfield is wide open.

