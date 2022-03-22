Skip to main content

Steelers Took Malik Willis Out to Dinner

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent some extra time with their favorite NFL Draft quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent some extra time with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis ahead of his Pro Day. Head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Kevin Colbert and other Steelers personnel took the NFL Draft prospect out to dinner. 

Willis spoke after his Pro Day performance and told media about heading to dinner with the Steelers. 

Tomlin has not hide his attraction to Willis. The Steelers currently sit with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but Willis could be selected well before then. That being said, it hasn't been ruled out they'll trade up. 

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

