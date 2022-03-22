Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
The Browns Are Keeping the Price High for Baker Mayfield
The Browns Are Keeping the Price High for Baker Mayfield

Report: Steelers Would Jump at Chance to Sign Baker Mayfield As Free Agent

The Steelers would “pounce” on an opportunity to sign Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield if he is cut by the Browns, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. 

During an appearance on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Cabot reports that the Browns weren’t getting too many calls from teams interested in trading for Mayfield as of Tuesday. If Cleveland was forced to cut Mayfield, the Steelers would jump at the chance of signing him as a free agent. The segment can be seen here at the 5:45 mark.

The Browns are looking for a first-round draft pick in a trade that would include Mayfield, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. But given the buyer’s market and the 49ers asking for two second-round picks for Jimmy Garoppolo, it will be difficult to get a team to bite for Cleveland’s price. 

The starting job in Pittsburgh is wide open after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger this past season, but the team has no shortage of quarterbacks. Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are all signed to the Steelers, but Mayfield would easily be the most experienced and successful signal-caller among them if signed. He’d be the favorite to start for a team that finished 9–7 this past season. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Mayfield, 26, played through several injuries in 2021. He finished the season with 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games. 

More Browns Coverage:

For more Browns news, head over to Browns Digest

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; American League first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays (27) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the National League during the third inning during the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field.
Play
Fantasy

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Freddie Freeman Are Top First Basemen Based on Fantasy ADP

Here's a look at where top-tier first basemen are going in fantasy drafts and which second-tier players could provide sleeper value.

By Shawn Childs
wcq-draw
Soccer

FIFA Confirms 2022 World Cup Draw Procedure

The groups will be set on April 1—even though qualifying playoffs for the final places in Qatar won’t all be finished.

By Andrew Gastelum
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Ka’shawn Thomas
College Football

ACC Programs Bolster Commitment Lists with Out-of-State Talent

Boston College, Wake Forest, Duke capture football commitments following visit weekend

By John Garcia Jr.
GettyImages-901357162
Tennis

Alex Dolgopolov, From ATP to Defending Ukraine: ‘Maybe I’ll Be Killed, Maybe I Have to Kill’

The former tennis pro was looking to settle down after retiring last year. Now, from an undisclosed spot in Kyiv, he has joined other athletes in Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

By Jon Wertheim
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) goes up for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Chicago. Milwaukee won 118-112.
Play
Betting

Bulls-Bucks, Clippers-Nuggets Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

Spread, over/under and prop bets for Tuesday’s NBA games featuring the Bucks hosting the Bulls and the Nuggets welcoming the Clippers.

By Kyle Wood
dCOVcavaliers_H
Play
NBA

LeBron Stole the Spotlight, but These Cavs Show Promise

By Chris Herring
LeBron rises up for a dunk during a game.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Apologizes to Kevin Love After Mammoth Dunk

The Lakers star still wants to secure the wedding invite.

By Zach Koons