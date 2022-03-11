Steelers Interested in Signing Bobby Wagner

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly looking to add the inside linebacker through free agency.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner after his surprising release from the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network.

Wagner, who spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks and made eight Pro Bowls and was named to eight All-Pro teams, is turning 32-years-old but is coming off a career-high in tackles with 170. During his time with Seattle he recorded 1,383 tackles, 23.5 sacks, 60 passes defended, 11 interceptions, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns.

Wagner signed a three-year, $54 million deal with Seattle in 2019 and could be looking for somewhat of the same this offseason.

Pittsburgh is searching for help at inside linebacker after a down year from Devin Bush following ACL surgery. The fourth-year linebacker hopes to bounce back, but the Steelers are likely still interested in adding to the group.

Joe Schobert remains on the roster but could be cut by the end of the summer. Fourth-round pick Buddy Johnson was active for just four games last season.

