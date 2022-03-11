Skip to main content
Player(s)
Bobby Wagner
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Interested in Signing Bobby Wagner

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly looking to add the inside linebacker through free agency.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner after his surprising release from the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network.

Wagner, who spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks and made eight Pro Bowls and was named to eight All-Pro teams, is turning 32-years-old but is coming off a career-high in tackles with 170. During his time with Seattle he recorded 1,383 tackles, 23.5 sacks, 60 passes defended, 11 interceptions, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns.

Wagner signed a three-year, $54 million deal with Seattle in 2019 and could be looking for somewhat of the same this offseason. 

Pittsburgh is searching for help at inside linebacker after a down year from Devin Bush following ACL surgery. The fourth-year linebacker hopes to bounce back, but the Steelers are likely still interested in adding to the group. 

Joe Schobert remains on the roster but could be cut by the end of the summer. Fourth-round pick Buddy Johnson was active for just four games last season.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Are the Steelers Going to Land Deshaun Watson?

How Crazy is it to Think Steelers Will Land Deshaun Watson?

The Steelers Perfect Offseason

How Much Pressure is on Steelers QB Situation?

Bobby Wagner Immediately Becomes No Brainer for Steelers

What Do Pittsburgh Steelers Do Now?

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_15341210_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Are the Steelers Going to Land Deshaun Watson?

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin3 hours ago
USATSI_15311150_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Is It Crazy to Think Steelers Land Deshaun Watson?

By Cody Flavell4 hours ago
USATSI_17327947_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

The Pittsburgh Steelers Perfect Offseason

By Noah StrackbeinMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17477618_168388034_lowres
News

Colts Trade Carson Wentz to Washington Commanders

By Noah StrackbeinMar 9, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (3)
AllSteelers+

How Much Pressure is Now on Steelers QB Situation?

By Noah StrackbeinMar 9, 2022
USATSI_16625022_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Mitchell Trubisky Open to Signing With Steelers

By Noah StrackbeinMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17072476_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Bobby Wagner Immediately Becomes No Brainer for Steelers

By Noah StrackbeinMar 9, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (2)
Podcasts

What Do Pittsburgh Steelers Do Now?

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinMar 9, 2022