PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sealed their victory over the New Orleans Saints on a 21-yard burst around the end by backup running back Jaylen Warren.

It wasn't the first time the undrafted rookie has impressed this season, but it was certainly the biggest highlight of his short career. As he rounded the corner toward the sideline, Warren went overtop a Saints defender, landing on both feet and picking up another ten-plus yards for the first down.

"I see blocks, and I just see one dude. I'm thinking in my head when I'm running, 'what am I gonna do? I don't have much space to make a move.' He went down, and my body just jumped, so I went with it," Warren laughed.

The gain put the Steelers in position to run out the clock and secure their third win of the season. But as the clock hit zero, the first thing Warren did was run over to Najee Harris and ask the only question that came to mind.

"Did I look like you, bro?"

The two running backs combined for 136 yards in Week 10 as the offense relied heavily on explosive plays from the run game. The afternoon was capped off by the burst from Warren, but overall, the rookie believed it was a group effort that kept this game in check.

"Just trusting each other. Having fun with it. The preparation was pretty good, so we came out here and laid it all out there," Warren said on what worked. "That's what got us going."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt's Return Fueled By Intense Steelers Crowd

Kenny Pickett Not Worried About Ankle Injury Holding Him Back

Mike Tomlin Owns Wins Over All 31 NFL Teams

Steelers Kept Myles Jack Sidelined as Precaution

Minkah Fitzpatrick at Game Despite Surgery

