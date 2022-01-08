Steelers Get Joe Haden, Kendrick Green Back for Ravens Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers activate two from their COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get another boost to their roster for Week 18 as they activate cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Haden and Green both spent short stints on the COVID-19 list, with Haden testing positive on Jan. 5 and Green on Jan. 6.

This comes shortly after the Steelers activated wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Haden, 32, has played 11 games this season, recording 34 tackles and six pass deflections. He's set to become a free agent in the offseason, which could make this his final game with the Steelers, if the team fails to make the postseason.

Green will be in question to start after missing practice throughout the week. J.C. Hassenauer would start at center if Green is limited against the Baltimore Ravens.

