Steelers Get Diontae Johnson Back, Make Several Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers get their top wide receiver back.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and made several roster moves ahead of their Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Johnson comes off the list after missing just one day. He was placed on the list on Jan. 6, along with center Kendrick Green. 

Johnson has 100 receptions for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

The Steelers also placed rookie inside linebacker Buddy Johnson on Injured Reserve. Johnson has missed the last three games with a foot injury and was ruled out of Week 18 prior to being placed on IR.

The team also signed offensive guard Nate Gilliam to the practice squad and released practice squad wide receivers Rico Bussey and Damion Willis. 

Pittsburgh will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Sunday. 

