Skip to main content
Player(s)
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ben Roethlisberger
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster Thanks Ben Roethlisberger For Everything

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout describes his career with Ben Roethlisberger.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster didn't need to think about playing with Ben Roethlisberger one more time when he had the opportunity. 

The wideout was cleared by team doctors prior to the Steelers' Wild Card matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs after orginally being ruled out for the season after shoulder surgery. Once he got the news he was eligible to play, he said yes. 

"It meant so much to me," Smith-Schuster said. "I knew it was a big risk to put myself on the line to come out here. When I was doing my exit (interview), physicals, for the end of the (regular) season, when I got cleared by the doctors I was like, ‘I’m playing.’ There was no hesitation, no doubt that I wanted to be out there with (Roethlisberger) and he felt comfortable with me being out there, and we never lost that chemistry."

Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 26 yards in his return to the field for the Steelers. It wasn't so much the stats that mattered, though, as much as playing with his quarterback again. 

When the 25-year-old was asked about the time the two have spent together, he described it in one word.

"It's been unbelievable," Smith-Schuster said. "Honestly, I can give that guy my whole career. I appreciate all the other quarterbacks that I've played with in the past, but he's one special, unique guy. 

"When I first came in, I used to tell everybody I used to watch Big Ben and I've always wondered what it felt like to be in that huddle. To go down a drive and score the winning touchdown. Fast-forward 10 years and I'm in that huddle. ... Everything he's done up until now, I appreciate him so much."

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Season Ends With Wild Card Loss to Chiefs

Watch: T.J. Watt Scores Touchdown vs. Chiefs

Mike Tomlin's Perfect Message to Steelers Nation

Report: Steelers to Draft QB in First Round

Texans Interview Hines Ward for Head Coach Job

2021_OTA_0525ce_0450
News

Cam Heyward Shares Appreciation for Ben Roethlisberger's Career

57 seconds ago
USATSI_17448786_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Ben Roethlisberger Describes His Legacy With Steelers

57 seconds ago
USATSI_17209538_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin's Short But Emotional Words on Ben Roethlisberger

57 seconds ago
USATSI_14932098_168388034_lowres
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Thanks Ben Roethlisberger For Everything

57 seconds ago
USATSI_17518119_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Season Ends With Wild Card Loss to Chiefs

6 hours ago
USATSI_17477788_168388034_lowres
News

T.J. Watt Scores Game's First Touchdown vs. Chiefs

8 hours ago
USATSI_17517652_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Has Perfect Message for Steelers Heading Into Chiefs Game

9 hours ago
USATSI_16990547_168388034_lowres
News

Chiefs Inactives vs. Steelers

10 hours ago