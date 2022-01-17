JuJu Smith-Schuster Thanks Ben Roethlisberger For Everything

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster didn't need to think about playing with Ben Roethlisberger one more time when he had the opportunity.

The wideout was cleared by team doctors prior to the Steelers' Wild Card matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs after orginally being ruled out for the season after shoulder surgery. Once he got the news he was eligible to play, he said yes.

"It meant so much to me," Smith-Schuster said. "I knew it was a big risk to put myself on the line to come out here. When I was doing my exit (interview), physicals, for the end of the (regular) season, when I got cleared by the doctors I was like, ‘I’m playing.’ There was no hesitation, no doubt that I wanted to be out there with (Roethlisberger) and he felt comfortable with me being out there, and we never lost that chemistry."

Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 26 yards in his return to the field for the Steelers. It wasn't so much the stats that mattered, though, as much as playing with his quarterback again.

When the 25-year-old was asked about the time the two have spent together, he described it in one word.

"It's been unbelievable," Smith-Schuster said. "Honestly, I can give that guy my whole career. I appreciate all the other quarterbacks that I've played with in the past, but he's one special, unique guy.

"When I first came in, I used to tell everybody I used to watch Big Ben and I've always wondered what it felt like to be in that huddle. To go down a drive and score the winning touchdown. Fast-forward 10 years and I'm in that huddle. ... Everything he's done up until now, I appreciate him so much."

