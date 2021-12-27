Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Place Karl Joseph on COVID-19 List

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed an eighth player on the COVID-19 list in the last two weeks.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed safety Karl Joseph on the practice squad/COVID-19 list, the team announced. 

    Joseph is the first player to be placed on the list this week after the Steelers' reserve list hit six players prior to the Kansas City Chiefs game. Joseph joins running back Anthony McFarland, offensive tackle Zach Banner, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and inside linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen on the list. 

    Joseph has played in two games for the Steelers this season, recorded two tackles. 

    Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, if Joseph is vaccinated, he can test out of protocol before the Steelers' Monday night game with the Cleveland Browns. If he's unvaccinated, he'll need to quarantine for 10 days. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers O-Line Coach Leaves for Oregon Job

    T.J. Watt Addresses Reports of Cracked Ribs

    Steelers Suffer Two Injuries in Loss to Chiefs

    Steelers Playoff Push Stalled by Blowout to Chiefs

    Cam Heyward Bought Najee 'The Grinch' Harris a Christmas Tree

    USATSI_13428323_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Steelers Place Karl Joseph on COVID-19 List

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers O-Line Coach Leaves for Oregon Job

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17386400_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Addresses Reports of Cracked Ribs

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17324279_168388034_lowres
    News

    Two Steelers Injured in Loss to Chiefs

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17413134_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Playoff Push Stalled by Blowout to Chiefs

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17393798_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chiefs Inactives vs. Steelers

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16621998_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Chiefs

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17393713_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chiefs Rule Out Three Starters Due to COVID-19

    Dec 26, 2021