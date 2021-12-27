Steelers Place Karl Joseph on COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed an eighth player on the COVID-19 list in the last two weeks.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed safety Karl Joseph on the practice squad/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Joseph is the first player to be placed on the list this week after the Steelers' reserve list hit six players prior to the Kansas City Chiefs game. Joseph joins running back Anthony McFarland, offensive tackle Zach Banner, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and inside linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen on the list.

Joseph has played in two games for the Steelers this season, recorded two tackles.

Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, if Joseph is vaccinated, he can test out of protocol before the Steelers' Monday night game with the Cleveland Browns. If he's unvaccinated, he'll need to quarantine for 10 days.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers O-Line Coach Leaves for Oregon Job

T.J. Watt Addresses Reports of Cracked Ribs

Steelers Suffer Two Injuries in Loss to Chiefs

Steelers Playoff Push Stalled by Blowout to Chiefs

Cam Heyward Bought Najee 'The Grinch' Harris a Christmas Tree