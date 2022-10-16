PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers took a major blow on offense, with quarterback Kenny Pickett taken off the field for evaluation.

Pickett was hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing in the third quarter. The hit was to Pickett's head.

He stood up on his own but refs called trainers out to check on him. They evaluated him on the field for a short time and then was taken to the medical tent.

He was then escorted to the locker room.

Under the NFL's latest concussion protocols, he'll need to be evaluate for a concussion because of the play.

Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett for the Steelers. The offseason signing started the first four games of the season.

UPDATE: The Steelers have announced Pickett is being evaluated for a concussion. His return is questionable.

UPDATE: Kenny Pickett has been ruled out with a concussion

