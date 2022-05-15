Kenny Pickett Has Been Recruiting Connor Heyward Since High School

PITTSBURGH -- Fun fact - before they were together with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenny Pickett tried to make Connor Heyward his teammate in college - twice.

The first time, was during Heyward's high school days while being recruited.

The second, was during his junior season. Heyward decided to briefly enter the transfer portal to explore more options for his college career. The halfback, tight end hybrid already carved out a place for himself at Michigan State, but after becoming more of a backup during his third season, he took some time to explore other options.

During that time, he got a call from his now quarterback. Like any good leader does, Pickett tried to get the Spartan star to come to Pitt and join in their building success.

"I've known Kenny since recruiting day," Heyward said. "He tried to get me to come to Pitt. And then when I entered the portal, I came here and took a visit and we talked before that."

Now, they're teammates with the Steelers and looking to continue building a growing offense. And Heyward already sees Pickett is ready to do so.

"It's really cool to see him end up here, right next door. How is process has been," Heyward said. "Every year he got better. He's a Heisman trophy finalist. He's here to work. He had everybody on the same page and his presence in the huddle is really good."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Calvin Austin, George Pickens See Stardom in Each Other, Pickett

Calvin Austin Keeps Proving Size Doesn't Matter

DeMarvin Leal Sees Blessing in Role With Steelers

Steelers Sign Four Rookie Deals

Steelers Sign Second-Round Pick George Pickens