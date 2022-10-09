Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Starts Scuffle With Bills DT

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 38-3 loss took a toll on a team now 1-4. And at the end, with tensions high, quarterback Kenny Pickett let some anger out on a Buffalo Bills defender.

Following a sack on 4th and 14 with a minute remaining in the game, Pickett stood up and shoved Bills defensive tackle A.J.Epenesa. The exchange led to a scuffle from both sides with the rookie quarterback right in the middle.

After the game, Pickett said he believed the scuffle was justified, as the defender went after his knee following the throw.

"From my opinion, he went after my knee after I threw it," Pickett said. "That's it. Tempers flare. I'm going to keep playing until the last play."

After the play, Pickett was called for a personal foul. Epenesa was disqualified for his actions in the incident, but was received by a standing ovation from the Buffalo crowd.

Pickett's first career start ended with 327 yards and an interception. The offense failed to reach the endzone while kicker Chris Boswell missed two field goals.

