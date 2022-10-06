Skip to main content

Von Miller Calls Out Steelers QB Kenny Pickett for Underdog Quote

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie doesn't feel like an underdog.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll Kenny Pickett out for his first NFL starter as they face a historic spread. Pittsburgh will head to Orchard Park as 14.5-point underdogs, a margin the Steelers haven't been given to the team since the 1970 merger. 

Pickett doesn't feel like the team's an underdog, though. The rookie was asked about the large spread during his weekly press conference and said no one in the locker room feels the same as the books. 

"It’s the attitude in which you go about it," Pickett said. "You guys and everyone else think we’re underdogs, but we don’t. We’re going to go in there with some confidence. We know how great we can be when we’re detailed and we execute at a high level. That’s something that we need to take care of during the week or we won’t have a shot."

Well, not everyone in Buffalo feels those were the right words. During a Twitch stream, Super Bowl-winning linebacker Von Miller said Pickett shouldn't be talking about an "underdog" status. 

"Who thinks you're underdogs, bud? Stop it, Kenny," Miller said. "Don't try to get crazy on us, man. Just come in and play the game. Why is he looking at the spread? Nobody looks at the spread of the game."

Pickett isn't the only one in the locker room who feels like the Steelers can win. Center Mason Cole also made it known the team is confident. 

"In our minds, we’re going to go out and win the game," Steelers center Mason Cole said. "Screw the Vegas lines. We don’t worry about that, whether we are favorites or underdogs."

The players might not be looking at the spread, but some on the Bills roster believe they are. With something historic, though, it's worth talking about. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

Kenny Pickett Facing History Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

Five Steelers Defensive Backs Dealing With Injuries

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

NFL Insider Believes Steelers Will Trade Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett 'It Factor' Came Long Before Steelers Starter

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19166530_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Utilize Versatile DB Depth After Injuries

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19167527_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Aren't Underdogs With Kenny Pickett at QB

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18753710_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (20)
News

Kenny Pickett Faces Historic Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19166215_168388034_lowres
News

Seven Steelers Defenders Open Bills Week With Injuries

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19029941_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Five Steelers Defensive Backs Dealing With Injuries

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18504273_168388034_lowres
News

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18868041_168388034_lowres
News

Steven Sims to Replace Gunner Olszewski as Steelers Punt Returner

By Stephen Thompson