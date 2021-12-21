Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kevin Dotson Will Return to Practice This Week

    The Pittsburgh Steelers intend to bring Kevin Dotson back to the practice field.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open offensive lineman Kevin Dotson's 21-day window to return from Injured Reserve this week. 

    Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Week 16 press conference that Dotson will return to practice this week as the team prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs. Dotson went on IR on Nov. 20 with a high-ankle sprain. 

    The Steeler will have 21 days to activate Dotson back to the 53-man roster once he returns to the practice squad. Currently, the team is operating with John Leglue at left guard and Joe Haeg as the backup. 

    J.C. Hassenauer and B.J. Finney are both on IR. 

    Tomlin seemed optimistic the team could have Dotson available as they near the end of the season. Pittsburgh is currently a half-game back from the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers Make Several Practice Squad Moves to Start Week

    Ben Roethlisberger Makes Wager With 'Mean' Joe Greene

    Steelers Know This Season is Still Alive

    Five Thoughts: Steelers Fighting for Fitting End for Big Ben

    Big Ben Jokes About Moment on Tunnel Steps

    USATSI_16766747_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Kevin Dotson Will Return to Practice This Week

    34 seconds ago
    USATSI_15366939_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Make Several Practice Squad Moves to Begin Week

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17299410_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Makes Wager With Steelers Legend 'Mean' Joe Greene

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17386177_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Teammates Praise Joe Haden's Impact in Win

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17386096_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Know This Season is Still Alive

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_16622085_168388034_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Five Thoughts: Steelers Keep Fighting for Big Ben's Fitting End

    Dec 20, 2021
    Untitled (1180 x 750 px)
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Jokes About Sitting on Tunnel Steps During Game

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17386106_168388034_lowres
    News

    James Harrison Congratulates T.J. Watt on Breaking Sack Record

    Dec 19, 2021