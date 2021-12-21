Kevin Dotson Will Return to Practice This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers intend to bring Kevin Dotson back to the practice field.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open offensive lineman Kevin Dotson's 21-day window to return from Injured Reserve this week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Week 16 press conference that Dotson will return to practice this week as the team prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs. Dotson went on IR on Nov. 20 with a high-ankle sprain.

The Steeler will have 21 days to activate Dotson back to the 53-man roster once he returns to the practice squad. Currently, the team is operating with John Leglue at left guard and Joe Haeg as the backup.

J.C. Hassenauer and B.J. Finney are both on IR.

Tomlin seemed optimistic the team could have Dotson available as they near the end of the season. Pittsburgh is currently a half-game back from the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North.

