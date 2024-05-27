Steelers Named Landing Spot for Former Commanders Starter
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a busy offseason when it comes to the offensive line. The front office selected three offensive linemen in the draft, including Zach Frazier in the second round. Frazier will come in and replace Mason Cole, who was often a liability at the center position.
That being said, some analysts still believe they can do more to help with the position. Matt Holder, a writer for Bleacher Report, says that Nick Gates would help bolster a weak spot in last year's team.
"With three out of five projected starting offensive linemen still on rookie contracts, the Steelers are pretty young in the trenches, so it couldn't hurt to add a veteran," Holder said. "Building on that, Zach Frazier is penciled in as the team's starting center and Frazier is coming off a late-season leg injury last fall. Gates could serve as an insurance policy if the team wants to ease Frazier in, and the five-year veteran has experience playing all three interior offensive line positions in the NFL. He could at least be a decent backup option for the team."
Gates has played five seasons in the NFL, starting in 29 games between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders. Gates split the starting center role in 2023 on the Commanders with Tyler Larsen, and could come to Pittsburgh looking to play behind Frazier but add much-needed veteran experience at the position.
Currently, Nick Herbig and fellow rookie Mason McCormick are the backups.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Urged to Land Former First-Round Pick
- Steelers Could Bring Back Former WR
- Former Steelers WR Facing Critical Year
- Former Steelers QB Outperforming Jalen Hurts With Eagles
- Former Steelers QB Could Steal Starting Job