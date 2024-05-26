Steelers Could Bring Back Former WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could find themselves looking at JuJu Smith-Schuster, reuniting with their former wide receiver and a few years with two other teams.
Smith-Schuster left in 2022 after choosing to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal. The contract worked as the former second-round pick won a Super Bowl. Next, he headed north to New England, but his time with the Patriots hasn't been met with much success, and could be coming to an end rather soon.
Patriots reporter Greg Bedard recently said that Smith-Schuster doesn't have a place on the Patriots roster this season, likely indicating his time with the team will end before the regular season.
"I don’t really see a fit for JuJu here. I think Mayo talked about the competition in the room, and definitely sort of a Belichick acquisition," Bedard said. "Veteran guy that you know, you’ve seen, he’s played games, stuff like that. This is just a different regime. JuJu Smith-Schuster, to me, is not a fit here anymore, and I would be surprised if he’s here all that much longer."
If he is released, his next time may be his first. The Steelers need wide receiver help after trading Diontae Johnson and Smith-Schuster may make a lot of sense.
“They’d probably give him a call,” The Athletic's Mark Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan. “I mean, at this point, you gotta look at anybody. At this point, there’s not a lot of people that are gonna come free at this time in the year. You’re basically gonna have to trade for somebody. If you’re gonna cut somebody, it’s gonna be still iffy.”
Everyone should agree. Smith-Schuster was a reliable player in Pittsburgh and one that held a leadership role during his final seasons. The Steelers don't have any proven starters outside of George Pickens, and while Smith-Schuster isn't guaranteed anything, he's another option that could make a bigger impact than who they have.
If they've already moved past a Brandon Aiyuk or Courtland Sutton trade, they're likely looking at lesser options. Smith-Schuster will be cheap and already knows what it takes to survive in Steelers culture.
So, if his time with the Patriots really is over, the Steelers should try to bring him back to Pittsburgh.
