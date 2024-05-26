Steelers Urged to Land Former First-Round Pick
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at Nick Herbig to be their primary backup at outside linebacker, but behind him, there isn't much that stands out in turns of depth. The team acquired Jeremiah Moon through waivers, but there's nothing guaranteeing him a spot as the fourth edge rusher.
So, people are wondering where the team's final depth piece is coming from. Bleacher Report believes it could be via trade, with the Steelers acquiring a former first-round pick from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be their final outside linebacker.
Bleacher Report proposed a trade sending a fifth-round pick from Pittsburgh to Tampa Bay in exchange for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the Buccaneers' first-round pick in 2021.
Pittsburgh also receives a seventh-round pick.
"The Joe Tryon-Shoyinka breakout season has been an unfulfilled dream for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons now. After declining his fifth-year option, it seems as unlikely as ever," Bleacher Report writes.
"... Tryon-Shoyinka's early success and pressure rates would hint at some untapped potential that just might not be reached in Todd Bowles' defense."
The Steelers could look to send a fifth-round pick for a piece they believe could be a valuable depth option, but it'd likely come as a one-year rental. And while a fifth-rounder isn't much, for a fourth outside linebacker, it could be a move they aren't very high on for the price tag.
Moon will likely get the first shot to make an impression, with second-year undrafted edge rusher David Perales getting an opportunity to step up after spending most of last season on the practice squad. If neither impress come training camp, a move could be in store, with Tryon-Shoyinka being an option.
