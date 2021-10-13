Steelers Sign Linden Stephens to Practice Squad

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed cornerback Linden Stephen to the practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

Stephen is a practice squad journeyman who's played with seven NFL teams since 2018. The defensive back out of the University of Cincinnati spent his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints and has since been a part of the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Washington Football Team and Baltimore Ravens.

Stephens played in 16 games between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, including 13 last year for the Seahawks. He has six career tackles.

The Steelers lost practice squad cornerback Mark Gilbert this week to the Detroit Lions. Gilbert was signed to Detroit's active roster and will be required to remain on their 53-man team for at least three weeks.

