Steelers Place Two More Players on COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have six players on their COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed two more players on their Reserve/COVID-19, moving their team total to six.

Running back Anthony McFarland and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs join offensive lineman Zach Banner, defensive tackle Montravius Adams, and linebackers Marcus Allen and Devin Bush on the reserve list.

The added names to the COVID-19 list put further question into Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs currently have 12 players on their reserve list, including tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Charvarius Ward, defensive lineman Chris Jones, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Blake Bell, linebacker Nick Bolton, cornerback Rashad Fenton, guard Kyle Long, tackle Lucas Niang, cornerback Armani Watts and offensive lineman Mike Remmers.

The Steelers-Chiefs game is currently scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

