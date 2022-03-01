Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kevin Dotson, Zach Banner
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Kevin Colbert on Roles of Kevin Dotson, Zach Banner Next Season

Both players missed time for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert addressed the future of offensive linemen Kevin Dotson and Zach Banner during his NFL Combine media session. And while the two sounded as if they'd return, the team is looking for more out of both. 

"Those players didn't contribute for us as we expected last year, and we expect more. And we expect more opportunities. I believes they'll have those opportunities, but in all honesty, they need to give us more than we got last year. Some of that was health related, and we understand that, but we also understand that we need more, we need better, and we're going to work to get that."

Dotson is entering just his third year in the NFL, with two seasons remaining on his deal. He played just nine games due to an ankle injury.

 Banner, signed a two-year deal worth $3.25 million in 2021. He was active for just seven games after starting the season on Injured Reserve due to a setback in his ACL recovery. Chukwuma Okorafor and rookie Dan Moore Jr. started at tackle throughout the season. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Read More

Stephon Tuitt Shows First Sign of Returning to Steelers

Steelers Spent No Extra Time on Kenny Pickett

Steelers High on NFL Draft Quarterback Class

Steelers Targeting Three Free Agent QBs

Steelers Mock Draft: Building Around a QB

USATSI_16766747_168388034_lowres
News

Kevin Colbert on Roles of Kevin Dotson, Zach Banner Next Season

By Noah Strackbein
56 seconds ago
USATSI_13548561_168388034_lowres
News

Stephon Tuitt Shows First Sign of Returning to Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
26 minutes ago
USATSI_17200241_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Spent No Extra Time on Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein
38 minutes ago
USATSI_17382608_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers High on NFL Draft Quarterback Class

By Noah Strackbein
57 minutes ago
USATSI_16845245_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Just One Steelers Player in Top 101 Free Agents

By Noah Strackbein
7 hours ago
USATSI_16788623_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Targeting Three Free Agent QBs

By Noah Strackbein
8 hours ago
USATSI_16732733_168388034_lowres (2)
AllSteelers+

Steelers' 2022 NFL Combine Sleepers

By Noah Strackbein
8 hours ago
USATSI_17385960_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Should Give Minkah Fitzpatrick a Contract Extension Right Now

By CJ Errickson
9 hours ago