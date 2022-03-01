Kevin Colbert on Roles of Kevin Dotson, Zach Banner Next Season

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert addressed the future of offensive linemen Kevin Dotson and Zach Banner during his NFL Combine media session. And while the two sounded as if they'd return, the team is looking for more out of both.

"Those players didn't contribute for us as we expected last year, and we expect more. And we expect more opportunities. I believes they'll have those opportunities, but in all honesty, they need to give us more than we got last year. Some of that was health related, and we understand that, but we also understand that we need more, we need better, and we're going to work to get that."

Dotson is entering just his third year in the NFL, with two seasons remaining on his deal. He played just nine games due to an ankle injury.

Banner, signed a two-year deal worth $3.25 million in 2021. He was active for just seven games after starting the season on Injured Reserve due to a setback in his ACL recovery. Chukwuma Okorafor and rookie Dan Moore Jr. started at tackle throughout the season.

