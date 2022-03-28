Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not Looking for Overtime Changes

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't care about switching the NFL's overtime rules. In fact, he doesn't "fear" them at all.

At the league's annual Owners Meetings, Tomlin told reporters that he is one of few that still believe in the current overtime rules.

"I am one of the few sudden death advocates," Tomlin said. "I just think 60 minutes, everybody has had a fair opportunity to win the game. I don't fear sudden death."

The change has been a hot topic of conversation after the AFC Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs was decided in OT before the Bills got an opportunity to touch the ball.

The overtime rules will be talked about during the annual meeting but it's uncertain whether or not they'll be changed. There needs to be at least 24 owners votes to alter a rule.

Tomlin, who's part of the Competition Committee said he believes there will be a solution.

"I’m sure that we’ll find some resolution to address it," Tomlin told the team's website. "The final proposal that we all rally around I think will be determined here in the next couple of days. I think everybody has a desire to address the issues. We have a couple proposals on the floor. I’m sure will narrow that and hopefully come to some resolution while we’re here."

