Steelers Sound Like They’re Drafting a Quarterback in First Round

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't even trying to hide it.

Look, it’s the season of speculation in the NFL, but the Pittsburgh Steelers just make it too easy sometimes.

In a conference call at the NFL's annual Owners Meetings, general manager Kevin Colbert didn’t confirm the Steelers aren’t moving up for a quarterback, or drafting one at all, but he said all the things that point to it.

For starters, the Steelers weren’t looking for a franchise veteran quarterback in free agency. Colbert said the team wasn’t trading for someone, which is why the team pursued Mitchell Trubisky so heavily.

So, it sounds like Trubisky isn’t the guaranteed starter - just another option.

Second, Colbert said the team was spending extra time at Pro Days of top quarterbacks so they “were covered.” But they have only sent the house, which includes Colbert, to those with first-round potential.

Carson Strong didn’t go to dinner with Mike Tomlin.

And lastly, a simple quote from the Steelers general manager about the team’s free agency acquisitions….

"Anything we did in free agency doesn't preclude us from taking another player at any of those spots we added players."

Now, the Steelers aren’t being risky with their quarterback selection. Colbert did say they do like their draft capital and it was a positive not to give up any in the offseason.

It doesn’t sound as if they’re looking to move up for a QB. That could eliminate Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett, but could also show they’re confident in another name below them.

As always, nothing is confirmed by the team, but the Steelers have just been too easy to predict the last few years. We all tried to talk ourselves out of their love for Najee Harris, and this year we’re all trying to talk ourselves out of a quarterback.

But it sounds like it’ll be one.

