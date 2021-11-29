Steelers Place T.J. Watt on COVID List

T.J. Watt is the third Pittsburgh Steelers player to be placed on the list this season.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed linebacker T.J. Watt on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Watt is the third member of the Steelers to be placed on the COVID-19 list over the last three weeks. Both quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tested positive but have cleared protocol and returned to the team since their placement on the list.

Watt is on his way to another Defensive Player of the Year candidate season, accumulating 12.5 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in nine games.

Assuming Watt tested positive and is vaccinated, he will need to test negative twice within 24 hours and show no symptoms to return. If he is unvaccinated, he will need to quarantine for 10 days.

The Steelers will turn to Derek Tuszka and Taco Charlton to fill in if needed.

