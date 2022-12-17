Steelers Name Mitch Trubisky Starting QB vs Panthers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. The former starter will play his sixth game this season in replace of rookie Kenny Pickett, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport.

Pickett remains in the concussion protocol but has progressed throughout the week. He came into the weekend doubtful but will not be active during the game.

Trubisky competed with Mason Rudolph throughout the week, splitting first-team reps during practice. Rudolph will be the team's backup and be active for the first time this season.

Trubisky is 1-3 as the Steelers starter and has played in five games this year, throwing 1,073 yards and four touchdowns to five interceptions. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions after stepping in for Pickett last week.

