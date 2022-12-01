Skip to main content

Steelers RB Najee Harris Close to Missing Falcons Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without their starting running back in Week 13.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting close to playing their first game of the season without running back Najee Harris. 

Harris left in the first half of Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts with an oblique injury. He since has not returned to the field, missing the first two practices the Steelers have held in preparation for the Atlanta Falcons. 

Typically, the Steelers operate under the same rule for (almost) all players; in order to play over the weekend, you must practice at least once during the week. So, as of today, Harris has one shot left to open his availability for Week 13. 

Now, that rule is removed for some players. However, a running back dealing with an upper-body injury in Week 13 might not fall on that list. And if Harris returns to practice tomorrow, he'll likely play against the Falcons.  

If Harris does not play, backup Jaylen Warren will take over as the starter with Benny Snell Jr. as the backup. Practice squad member Anthony McFarland would get his second call-up of the season and operate as the third back. 

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said nothing will change for the running backs if Harris doesn't go. He hasn't ruled Harris out to this point, but said the plan would remain the same if Warren starts. 

The Steelers will host one more practice and then a walk-through before flying to Atlanta for the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers
