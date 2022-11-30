Steelers Start Falcons Week With Eight Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news and a lot of news to monitor on their opening injury report of Week 13.

To start the practice week, eight players are currently dealing with injuries. Najee Harris (oblique) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) did not practice. T.J. Watt (ribs), Larry Ogunjobi (toe), Mason Cole (foot), Myles Jack (knee), Robert Spillane (oblique), and Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs) were all limited.

Head coach Mike Tomlin listed all eight players are names to monitor throughout the week. Despite starting slow, all the limited players are still expected to make a full recovery by the weekend and play against the Atlanta Falcons.

Harris's status remains unknown, but the running back did avoid any major injury in his abdomen.

Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and Miles Boykin (oblique) were both full participants after missing Week 11. Warren told reporters after practice that he's been cleared and will play against the Falcons.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Jaylen Warren Provides Update to Hamstring Injury

Don't Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense

Kenny Pickett Finding Voice in Steelers Play-Calling Decisions

Steelers Will Adjust Weekly Routine to Accommodate Minor Injuries

Steelers (Long and Short Term) Future Looks Bright

Five Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Colts