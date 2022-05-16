It's pretty common amongst Pittsburgh Steelers fans to take anything Pro Football Focus says with a grain of salt. Over the years, there's been plenty of questions about their levelheadedness towards the black and gold, which has caused some tension between the outlet and Pittsburgh fans.

But the fans aren't alone. Steelers running back Najee Harris isn't into PFF, either.

PFF named Harris the worst draft pick of 2021, which Harris learned of during an interview with the New York Post.

"Well, everybody’s entitled to their opinion," Harris said. "I hate PFF too."

Harris's rookie season ended with a Pro Bowl and 1,200 rushing yards for the Steelers. He'll enter year two looking to be even better, and said he's not really focused on anything but helping Pittsburgh win.

"I mean, there were some people who didn’t like the pick and there are some people who did," Harris said. "What matters is, I got picked. So, what am I going to do next? Do I come in there and show that I was a bust, or are you going to come in there and take over and show them why a [running back] was picked in the first round. And some people might not think I even did that, too, which is cool. I guess everybody’s entitled to their opinion.

"But personally, I’m going to do everything I can to help the team out, so my teammates and coaches and GM to know that it wasn’t a bad pick. And I appreciate [the Steelers] for even taking a running back in the first round. But I saw that. I mean, it’s cool. I just laugh at it. I put that with all the other stuff that they say bad about me and you’re not going to get rid of that stuff. So it’s cool. I like it, actually."

Plenty of criticism continues to surround the Steelers' first-round pick a year ago. But, like most Steelers fans, ignoring it seems to be Harris's answer.

