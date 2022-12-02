Skip to main content

Steelers RB Najee Harris Will Play vs Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their starting running back in Week 13.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will face running back Najee Harris on the field as they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13. The second-year back told the media he's healthy and will start for the Steelers. 

Harris left in the second quarter of Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts with an oblique injury. He practiced just once during the week but said it was to limit reps before the game. 

The Steelers finished Week 12 with Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland as their only available running backs. This week, Harris will play and backup Jaylen Warren will return after missing last week because of a hamstring injury.

Harris had his first two 90-yard rushing performances of the season prior to leaving in Indianapolis.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam Heyward Pays Up on Lost Bet to Chris Wormley

Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey Believe Chris Boswell Called Out Matt Canada

Steelers Top Draft Questions

Steelers Start Falcons Week With Eight Injuries

Jaylen Warren Provides Update to Hamstring Injury

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19248101_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19373878_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Stop Criticizing Diontae Johnson

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_11894648_168388034_lowres
News

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown in Police Standoff Over Warrant

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19475474_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Close to Missing Falcons Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19196381_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Take Step Backward on Second Injury Report of Falcons Week

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (7)
News

Myles Jack's Comical Thoughts on Alex Highsmith

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17973503_168388034_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Has Warrant Out for Battery Charge

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19521194_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers DT Cam Heyward Pays Up After Losing Bet to Chris Wormley

By Stephen Thompson