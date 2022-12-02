PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will face running back Najee Harris on the field as they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13. The second-year back told the media he's healthy and will start for the Steelers.

Harris left in the second quarter of Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts with an oblique injury. He practiced just once during the week but said it was to limit reps before the game.

The Steelers finished Week 12 with Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland as their only available running backs. This week, Harris will play and backup Jaylen Warren will return after missing last week because of a hamstring injury.

Harris had his first two 90-yard rushing performances of the season prior to leaving in Indianapolis.

