Steelers Offense Dependent on TE
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new-look offense heading into the 2024 season. The team upgraded multiple positions in the hopes of contending for an AFC North division title. Between the competition at quarterback, an improved offensive line, and questions surrounding the wide receivers, there are multiple areas to focus on as the season approaches.
Lost in the shuffle of the roster makeover is the tight-end depth. Led by Pat Freiermuth, the TEs were one of the few offensive positions to carry over from last season. In addition to Freiermuth being a three-down TE, backups Darryl Washington and Connor Heyward play important feature roles in the offense.
About to play his fourth season in the NFL, Freiermuth is approaching a crossroads. He's entering the final season of his rookie contract and plans to earn a long-term deal with the Steelers. He's been an impressive tight end in his first three seasons. He hauled in seven touchdown passes and 497 receiving yards as a rookie and followed that up with 63 receptions for 732 receiving yards during his sophomore campaign.
This past season was the toughest of Freiermuth's career. A hamstring injury limited him to just 12 games in 2023 and his production dipped. He dropped to just 32 receptions and 308 yards. When he was in the lineup, it was difficult for him to catch up and assert himself as the top player he is.
2024 should be a big year for Freiermuth due to the arrival of the new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith. Smith's last gig was as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons where he coached the elite Kyle Pitts. Under Smith, Pitts recorded two seasons with 50+ receptions and 550 yards or more, including a 1,026-yard season as a rookie.
The Steelers hope that Arthur Smith's offensive gameplan, combined with improved quarterback and offensive line play, will get them back into double-digit wins and near the top of the division. Freiermuth's performance will be a critical piece of that process. With a bounce-back campaign in 2024, he'll earn a new deal and assert himself as a top TE in the NFL.
