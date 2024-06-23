Recent Moves Open Door for Steelers Rookie
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made one of their first surprising roster decisions when they released veteran safety Trenton Thompson and wide receiver Denzel Mims. Both players expected to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster in training camp, so hardly anyone saw their release happening before camp even opened.
The moves are questionable according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette sports writer Brian Batko. He was a guest on the North Shore Drive podcast hosted by Chris Carter recently to discuss the Steelers and their special teams. Batko was one of the folks who thought Thompson would make a run at the final roster.
"That one was a kind of a head-scratcher because there are some less accomplished safeties on the roster like Nate Meadors and Jalen Elliott, who you'd think would've been the first on the chopping block," he said. "Maybe (Trenton) Thompson's another guy who wasn't really cutting it for them on special teams."
With Thompson out, Batko believes that this opens the door for Steelers rookie safety Ryan Watts. Watts was the team's sixth-round selection out of the University of Texas in the 2024 NFL Draft. In his brief time with the organization, the defensive back left a great impression on the coaching staff. He was a standout during rookie camp and organized team activities.
Watts played as an outside cornerback in college, but the Steelers likely envision him playing a more hybrid role. He's a massive player, standing at 6'3, so he has the size to be an ideal matchup against tight ends and physical receivers. Since Watts arrived in Pittsburgh, they have been working him out in the slot and as a safety.
"This could potentially be an encouraging sign for Ryan Watts, the rookie sixth-rounder out of Texas who they're trying to teach the safety position," he said.
Batko went on to say that the Steelers may decide to keep five safeties to open the season. If they do, it gives Watts a golden opportunity to make the team. The four safeties above him on the depth chart are solidified. You can pencil in starters Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott, backup Damonte Kazee, and special teams ace Miles Killebrew. If Watts wants to be a Steelers safety in 2024, he'll have to prove his positional versatility. With the release of a veteran like Trenton Thompson, the path for Watts is now ever so slightly easier.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers Offense Near Bottom of Recent Ranking
- Three Most Underrated Steelers
- Former Team Put Steelers QB in Losing Situation
- Steelers RB Led League in Surprising Category
- Steelers LB Poised for First Pro Bowl