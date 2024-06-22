Steelers Offense Near Bottom of Recent Ranking
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season. They ranked amongst the bottom ten in total offense and touchdowns in 2023.
Internally there is a belief that 2024 will be different. The team has a new offensive coordinator and quarterback instilling hope that they can become a formidable offense again.
Nationally, that belief is not shared. One example is the polarizing outlet Pro Football Focus. In their annual position group rankings, they were very dismissive of the Steelers.
To their credit, the wide receiver rankings were fair. They ranked the Steelers 26th and writer Trevor Sikkema had an indifferent take on the group.
"George Pickens came in at No. 30 on PFF's pre-season wide receiver list and leads the pack in Pittsburgh with Diontae Johnson no longer there," he wrote. "Rookie Receiver Roman Wilson should get a good amount of playing time this year, too...It's a decent group with a lower ceiling after Johnson's departure."
The shared consensus about the Steelers' receiving group is they are underwhelming at best. If they add a legitimate number two receiver, it will take this group to the next level.
Where it went off the rails was the running backs. PFF ranked the Steelers' backfield 17th in the league. Sikkema was a bit more complimentary of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.
"Both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren were top-25 running backs in PFF wins above average in 2023," he wrote. "Warren and Harris each averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry, as well, and the two remain a very solid duo for 2024."
The issue is not that the Steelers were ranked in the middle, it was some of the choices above and below them.
Two spots above them is the Tennessee Titans. The TItans lost their number one option and overall workhorse, Derrick Henry, and replaced him with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Spears is promising, but Pollard hasn't been the same since a leg injury a few seasons ago. It's hard to envision them having more success than the Steelers.
Similarly, Sikkema ranked the Jacksonville Jaguars as the 12th-best running back group. The problem is that indicates the Jaguars have more than one capable running back. That isn't the case. The Jaguars' rushing game hinges solely on Travis Etienne being a dual-threat back.
This isn't to say those two units aren't talented or capable of great things, they just aren't better than the Steelers' duo. Unfortunately for the offense in Pittsburgh, they will continue to be disrespected until they prove it on the field.
