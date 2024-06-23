Analyst Doubts Steelers Top WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are fully invested in George Pickens as their top wide receiver. The third-year wideout has progressed tremendously in his first two seasons, and he's ready for another step forward in 2024. With a new starting quarterback and an improved offensive line, the team hopes the transition is seamless for Pickens.
However, some around the league are bullish on Pickens as a number-one receiver. One of those pundits is Daniel Jeremiah. The NFL Network analyst recently discussed the Steelers wide receiver room on his podcast, Move the Sticks, and lobbied his chief complaint against Pickens.
“I think when you look at George Pickens, I think he best complements as a number two who’s going to give you the big explosives,” he said. “But I think it’s going to be a little bit inconsistent, a little bit up and down. I think he profiles perfectly as a number two receiver there.”
It's a perspective the Steelers don't share. They believe Pickens is on the cusp of superstardom. In 2023, he established career highs across offensive categories and recorded his first 1,000+ yard season.
He's hungry for more in 2024, and the Steelers believe he can get there. During the team's minicamp, wide receivers coach Steve Azzanni was extremely complimentary of Pickens. Their coaching staff and management teams have also been vocal about their satisfaction with the depth at WR behind Pickens, which should allow him to produce as a top receiver.
According to Jeremiah, however, the Steelers could still use a number one option alongside Pickens. He sees the depth chart behind Pickens as a list of role players instead of playmakers.
“They had some role players, you know, Van Jefferson role player," he said. "I think Roman Wilson kind of uses a gadget guy, jet sweeps, things like that. I think they’ll know how to use him. But I do think that of these teams, man, Pittsburgh Steelers, they have the room for it, both money wise and position wise, here for a number one to bring in the room."
The Steelers are reportedly pursuing another WR to pair with Pickens, so Jeremiah's predictions could play out. This has been the rumor since the NFL Draft, so the likelihood is difficult to assess. The team has the pieces already to make a trade happen, however. So, it might not be a matter of whether they can do it, it could be whether the Steelers and Omar Khan want to do it.
