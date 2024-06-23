Former Steelers Receiver Among Best Ever
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown still aren't on the best terms. He recently slammed the team for allowing Cordarrelle Patterson to wear number 84 this upcoming season. It's a relationship that never mended after their unceremonial divorce.
Despite that, Brown's performance on the field stands the test of time. His tenure with the Steelers was the greatest run by a receiver in team history. Over just nine seasons in Pittsburgh, he recorded 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. He was so electric and productive that he is on the path to becoming the second Steelers receiver to enter the Hall of Fame.
It's not just Steelers Nation that has this view of Brown either. Ian Valentino, a writer for The 33rd Team, recently released a list of the 10 best receivers in NFL history. He ranked Brown eighth all-time. Writing about Brown's career, Valentino discussed how unstoppable AB was in his prime.
"Brown altered the reception of being a dominant wide receiver," he wrote. "Standing at just 5-foot-10 and weighing 185 pounds, Brown was virtually unstoppable at his peak."
In Valentino's view, Brown is a sure-fire Hall of Famer. The statistics and play on the field are undisputable. The big issue, as he points out, is his off-the-field antics.
"He's 25th (all-time) in yards, 21st in receptions, 26th in touchdowns, and third in yards per game," he wrote. "But self-inflicted mistakes cut his career short, producing only 91 receptions for 1,084 yards and nine touchdowns after turning 31. His lack of longevity in his later years hurt his argument for landing higher, but his peak is impossible to erase."
The rest of the rankings were as to be expected. Above Brown were players like Marvin Harrison Sr., and Larry Fitzgerald, and topped by the untouchable Jerry Rice. Overall there were no surprises on Valentino's list.
Brown's inclusion on this list is a timely reminder of how dominant he was with the Steelers. The "Killer B's" era terrorized the NFL, and Brown's dominance was integral to that success. He may not be recognized in the Hall of Fame anytime soon, but he is cemented as one of the best receivers in Steelers and league history.
